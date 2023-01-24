Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Whew, chile! Chloe Bailey is bringing the heat on her Instagram, and we need a fan! The talented singer announced the upcoming launch of her debut album in a body-hugging dress that needs its own social media account!

Leave it up to Chloe Bailey to create a tantalizing video in a scorching dress for her upcoming debut album. The “Surprise” singer didn’t come to play as she looked ravishing in a latex red frock that showed no mercy when it came to embracing her curves. The striking gown featured a long sleeve turtleneck piece draped over a sweetheart neckline. It clung to every inch of Bailey’s body as it flared out and swept the ground. Bailey’s locs were colored red to match her dress, and she wore gold hoop earrings and soft, glam makeup to play up her look.

The dress looked so amazing on Bailey that we almost ignored the purpose of the video, which was to announce her debut album! In her caption, the songwriter wrote, “IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023. .” Her fans were excited as they had been anticipating her album drop.

While it’s nothing for Bailey to serve a look or body on Instagram, everyone knows that the performer’s most admired gift is her music. We can’t wait to hear her album because we know our girl will come with the bops!

Let’s go, Chloe!

Chloe Bailey Announces The Launch Of Her Debut Album In A Sexy Latex Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com