Ice Spice’s Love For Creating Social Media Captions Led To Her Becoming A Rapper

Ice Spice is currently the talk of the Hip-Hop world. Now the bubbling rapper is sharing what brought her to the game, and her origin story might surprise you.

Speaking with the New York Times in a recent profile, the Bronx born 23-year old rapper, who caught our attention thanks to her single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” revealed that her entry into the music genre was made possible from her love of coming up with witty social media captions.

Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, also noted she got inspiration from Drill artists like Pop Smoke and Sheff G while trying to flip their lyrics to describe her mood and vibes in her bars.

“I like to hear catchy stuff, and I always be thinking like, damn, what should I caption this? So I just started coming up with mad captions,” she said in her NY Times profile.

Ice Spice Has Goals & Aspirations

Ice Spice does not want to be known as just a viral sensation, and she is looking to acquire crossover success and be a household name with all of the accolades to show for it.

“For me personally, I think I have passed that,” she said. “I do want to be a mainstream artist. I want diamond records and plaques and Grammys. So I think in order to get that, you do have to surpass just one subgenre.”

Ice Spice might be on her way to making her dreams a reality. She followed up her 2022 viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart with “Bikini Bottom” in October and “In Ha Mood” in December.

She dropped her debut EP Like…? on Friday, featuring another standout track, “Actin a Smoochie,” which we are sure will be used in Instagram Reels and TikToks everywhere.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

