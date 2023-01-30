Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Carr, the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, died on Monday after losing her battle with heart complications, according to family attorneys. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort-Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Dean was later found guilty of manslaughter over three after her death. Family attorney, Lee Merit said that Carr spent the entire three years seeking justice for her sister and began suffering health complications after her death.

“Amber Carr passed away peacefully this morning. She was surrounded by family and loved ones,” tweeted Merritt. “We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition.”

According to the WFAA, Carr, who was Jefferson’s older sister, had congestive heart failure and had been hospitalized for weeks, including during Aaron Dean’s trial. She was unfortunately not eligible for a heart transplant.

A GoFundMe was set up for Carr and her family as they manage through her transition. Prayers and thoughts go to the family of Amber Carr. If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe click here.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Aaron Dean was sentenced to more than eleven years in prison for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson.

According to reports, Dean shot Jefferson through a window while she playing video games with her young nephew.

He and another officer responded to a non-emergency call and never announced themselves before the shooting.

Court documents show that the two officers were on the scene after a neighbor noticed Jefferson’s door had been left open. Out of fear for her and her nephew’s safety, the neighbor called a nonemergency police line.

Dean’s partner testified that she never saw Jefferson’s gun, but did see her face through the window

The jury didn’t buy Dean’s attempt to argue self-defense despite the fact that he peered through the window and fired without identifying himself or a warning.

Officials previously acknowledged that Atatiana was well within her rights to be armed inside her own home.

“Dean resigned from the police department before his arrest,” noted ABC news. “Fort Worth Chief of Police Ed Kraus has said Dean was about to be fired for allegedly violating multiple department policies.”

