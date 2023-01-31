Money On My Mind: Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’

Today (January 31), five-time GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne announced his 2023 tour coming this spring – Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation. The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4th at The Fillmore in Minneapolis making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13th. You can find all of the tour dates below.

The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry alongside Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone.

On top of his extensive catalog, Tunechi will have a lot of newer music to perform for fans on tour. In 2020, he released his 13th studio album Funeral. He collaborated with Rich the Kid to release Trust Fund Babies the following year. In some cities, we might see some special guests since Wayne has been making his rounds on guest appearances also. In the last couple of years, Weezy F. Baby has worked with a host of names ranging from Latto to Jack Harlow to Benny the Butcher. No matter what Wayne decides to perform, we’re sure the tour’s going to be epic!

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 AM Local on Lilwayneofficial.com

WELCOME TO THA CARTER TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

*Not A Live Nation Date

