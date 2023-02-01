INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation.
When we looked into it, we found it was from a settled class action lawsuit accusing a dozen car dealerships of charging unfair document fees.
Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
Hubler dealerships are currently fighting claims they charged unfair fees to their customers.
Attorneys at Cohen and Malad, LLP are representing a plaintiff who sued Hubler in a class action lawsuit a few years ago for charging what they argue are unfair documentation fees.
These “doc fees” are usually added during a sale to reimburse the dealer for all the paperwork you go through when buying a car.
In a statement, an attorney representing the Hubler dealerships said that state law allows for an increase in document fees because of inflation and it should now be legal for dealerships to charge more than $250 in document fees, but Hubler dealerships still charge less than 200.
Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees, could mean reimbursement for customers was originally published on wtlcfm.com