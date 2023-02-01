Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Nothing is more wintery than a berry lip. This time of year, shades of merlot, wine, and Bordeaux are in high demand. I’ll be sharing my favorite berry lip combinations in this video.First up, we have Morphe’s “Date Night” lip pencil. Shop Now It’s one of my most used lip products and adds the perfect amount of dimension to almost any lip color. I used it to line my lips and ombre’d it with a cream blush shade called “Wild Wine.” This duo is easy to wear day or night.

My next favorite combination is giving 90’s baddie realness. I started off with black eyeliner (if you know, you know) and filled in the rest of the lip with Black Radiance lip gloss. When rocking a bold lip, make sure to always clean the edges up with concealer.

Every year as the air gets crisper, I reach for Nars’ “Valparaiso.” It’s a matte shade with a hint of metallic reflection. I feathered the corners with “Date Night” pencil to deepen the outer corners of my lips.

Last up in the faves is MAC Vamplify lip gloss in “Modern Drama.” This formula is pigmented, pillowy soft, moisturizing but not sticky, and wears for a long time! I applied two coats of this, and I’m living for the drama! DON’T MISS… Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top Picks For Red Lipsticks

Anika Kai Shares Her Top Berry-Lip Combos In Time For Valentine’s Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com