No matter what’s happening in the world, we can also count on Tia Mowry to make a reel that will warm our hearts. The mom-of-two hopped on her Instagram to salute the ancestors and Black History Month with a stylish reel, and we can’t get enough!

The Reel Queen

Tia Mowry and adorable reels go together like matching sets. The WeightWatchers ambassador is gearing up to celebrate Black History Month by posting an Instagram reel with her and her children getting fly. In the reel, Mowry and her kids appear in casual clothing, then transform to commanding black attire.

Mowry captioned the reel with, “They’ll never take our power. We’re a family. We’re stronger together. Happy Black History Month, y’all! This month is a time to reflect on our history and celebrate the incredible successes and triumphs of our community. ” The author shows off her quilted black skirt set that’s adorned with gold buttons. She matches her look with a textured high ponytail, gold accessories, and fierce ankle strap black heels. Mowry’s handsome son matches her fly in a black sportscoat, matching pants, and black and white high-top sneakers. Her sweet daughter shines in a sequin-clad black dress.

The family struts and dances to the tunes of Beyonce’s “Power.” The text graphic on the reel reads, “WE DO IT FOR OUR ANCESTORS.” Of course, Mowry’s followers ate the reel up and inundated her comment section with praises and heart emojis. “It’s so important for our children to see their mother happy! I LOVE THIS FOR YOU TIA!!!!!! ,” wrote one follower. And we agree! We can’t wait to see what reel the veteran actress comes up with next!

Tia Mowry Welcomes Black History Month With A Fashionable Family Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com