STREAMED: GloRilla Takes Aim At “Internet Trolls” In New Video, Ella Mai Returns With “Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition),” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

De La Soul — “Eye Know”

De La Soul continues to roll out the classics. Before performing at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the iconic rap group unleashes “Eye Know” to streaming services.

This Daisy Age staple from 3 Feet High and Rising credits Otis Redding as a featured guest. Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” classic inspired the track with those memorable whistles appearing throughout the “Eye Know” beat.

But this is just another taste of things to come from the legendary group. De La is currently prepping to release some of their most celebrated albums, including 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, and Stakes Is High. All of those projects are slated to hit streaming on March 3.

“Eye Know’s” streaming release follows “The Magic Number.” A high-definition version of the song’s original music video accompanies this release. Listen to the song and check out that vibrant visual below.

GloRilla — “Internet Trolls”

GloRilla and Hitkidd team up again. After joining forces on a series of songs including Glo’s breakout smash “FNF (Let’s Go),” the duo is back at it with the release of “Internet Trolls.”

This time around, CMG’s rising star tackles online facades: “You could be who you wanna be, live how you wanna live / Stunt how you wanna stunt, give what you ’posed to give / Say what you wanna say, feel how you wanna feel / Sometimes, I think they be forgettin’ the internet a fairytale.”

Troy Roscoe directed the song’s music video. The visual depicts some of GloRilla’s lyrics with creative vignettes. “She be mommy of the year but never have them kids,” Glo raps while a woman holds her child up for a photo before ignoring the kid to post the picture on socials.

GloRilla had a stellar 2022 with the aforementioned “FNF” single and the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2” collab. This year, she teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for “On Wat U On” and she recently won “Female Rapper of the Year” at the XXL Awards. Listen to “Internet Trolls” and watch the music video below.

JID & Lute — “Ma Boy”

Dreamville and Hollywood connect. J. Cole’s lauded record label is executive producing the forthcoming Creed III soundtrack, which is slated to feature the imprint’s roster and more. JID and Lute join forces on “Ma Boy,” the first song from the upcoming release.

For his part, the fast-rapping and introspective JID raps about hardship and triumph in a descriptive and nimble verse: “Been cut up and bruised too / The ugly wounds will soon turn beautiful, trust me.”

Afterward, Lute arrives to rap about his own come-up and all the painful things that made him who he is today: “You know how I got these stripes / They know I’m rooted in blood / Y’all just be lit off the hype / But you know this really my life.”

Directed by its star Michael B. Jordan, Creed III hits theaters on March 3rd and the soundtrack arrives on the same date. Listen to “Ma Boy” below.

Ella Mai — Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition)

After dropping her Heart On My Sleeve album last year, Ella Mai is back with the LP’s deluxe version. The new project features three new songs including “This Is.”

The latter is an R&B ballad about a budding romance. “I’m pretty damn sure that this is the kind of love that keeps me up all night,” she sings on the track.

Longtime Ella Mai collaborator Mustard and LaDamon “FatBoi” Douglas produced the record. That provides the soundtrack for Ella’s romantic lyrics: “Just wanna love you for my whole life / Do it for you, I’ma make time / I wanna kick it until midnight / Just to be with you ‘till the sunrise.”

The original included Roddy Ricch, Lucky Daye, Latto, and the single “DFMU.” Meanwhile, the new edition of the project also includes “2 O’Clock” and “Our Song.” Listen to Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition) below.

STREAMED: GloRilla Takes Aim At “Internet Trolls” In New Video, Ella Mai Returns With “Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe Edition),” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com