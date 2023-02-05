Marion Co. Prosecutor reinstating driver’s licenses in exchange for child support payments

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is reinstating driver’s licenses in exchange for child support payments. It’s part of the “Good Faith Initiative.”

Mears also answers questions about news headlines in Indianapolis including people being released from jail the day after being arrested. He says the Herman Whitfield case will come to a conclusion sooner than many people are expecting.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.