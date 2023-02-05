Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Brooklyn Nets made the decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks as reported by ESPN Sunday afternoon. In return, the Dallas Mavericks are sending Dorrian Finney-Smith, and Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected first-round pick, and multiple second round-pick.

Sources told ESPN that the Lakers and Nets initially had discussions regarding possible Irving deals on Friday and Saturday, but the Mavericks ultimately gave the Nets a better opportunity to get three draft picks.

The city of Dallas and 97.9 The Beat welcomes Kyrie Irving to the home team and are excited for what the future holds.

Breaking: Dallas Mavericks Land A Trade for Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was originally published on thebeatdfw.com