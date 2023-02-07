This week (February 7), Hulu provided us with a teaser for its upcoming docuseries RapCaviar Presents ahead of its March 30 release. Click inside to check it out!

Spotify’s most recognizable playlist is coming to Hulu. RapCaviar Presents is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture. Based on the influential Spotify playlist launched in 2015, this seven-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.

Stars including Pharrell Williams, the City Girls, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, and Roddy Ricch will all appear in the series. Tyler, The Creator will also make an appearance. In the first look teaser released for the docuseries, Tyler is seen discussing his fandom of Pharrell (which goes back to his childhood), eventually working with the super producer on his 2015 album Cherry Bomb and some wise words Pharrell got from Jimmy Iovine and shared with him. You can check out the clip below.

The series was ordered last July and is executive produced by Karam Gill (who will also serve as creative director), Steve Rivo (who will also serve as showrunner), Carl Chery, and Liz Gateley (who are overseeing creative on the show for Spotify) and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Av Accius, Jeremiah Murphy, and Marcus A. Clarke serve as Co-EPs. Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic Directors.

Here’s the official teaser for RapCaviar Presents. Slide in the comments and let us know how it’s looking and if you’re planning to tune in.

From Playlist To Docuseries: Hulu Shares First Look Of ‘RapCaviar Presents’ was originally published on globalgrind.com