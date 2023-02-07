Ice-T Finds Humor In Grammy Award Attendee Drooling At Coco

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice-T and his voluptuous wife attended the recent Grammy Awards but it seemed that an onlooker was the one who was in love with the Coco.

As per Page Six the Rap legend was in the house for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. While the celebrity couple seemed to thoroughly enjoy all the festivities it was an off camera moment that truly tickled Ice Oscillator. While watching one of the performances the wife and husband looked on and so did another attendee. An unidentified gentleman sitting to the left of them was clearly stunned by Coco’s unique physique. So much so that he did a double-take when he really got a good glance at her.

The moment was caught on camera and eventually landed on the “Power” rapper’s radar. He reposted the clip to his social media channels. “Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out,” the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. “I TOTALLY understand” he added. The post was pure comedy and several of his Rap peers, including Busta Rhymes, left laughing emojis in the comments section. Some of his other followers claimed they weren’t surprised either and complimented on how stunning she looked.

Ice-T not only attended but he also participated in the historic tribute to Hip-Hop. Initially he declined the offer from Q-Questlove but ultimately was convinced when The Roots member told him “[He said], ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there,’”. You can watch the performance below.

