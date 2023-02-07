Lil Yachty, JID, & CARDOGOTWINGS “Van Gogh,” Tony Yayo “Clown When You’re Down” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.23

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Yachty’s has social media buzzing and singing his praises with his latest album, Let’s Start Here, and now that people are putting a little “respeck” on his name after years of clowning him, Yachty’s striking while the iron’s hot.

Linking up with JID and CARDOGOTWINGS for his visuals to “Van Gogh,” Yachty and company integrate some abstract art works into the video while they drop their bars to show and prove they’re artists to be reckoned with in 2023.

From the new generation to an OG, Tony Yayo’s dusted off his mic and come back with some new work in “Clown When You’re Down” in which the former G-Unit soldier takes to the slopes and has a helluva time on a snowmobile with his peoples in tow.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cosanotra Kidd, PROF featuring Redman, and more.

LIL YACHTY, JID & CARDOGOTWINGS – “VAN GOGH”

TONY YAYO – “CLOWN WHEN YOU’RE DOWN”

COSTANOSTRA KIDD – “SLEEP ON ME”

PROF FT. REDMAN – “PACK A LUNCH”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “HUMBLE”

OXLADE FT. MAYORKUN – “BAD BOY”

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – “NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE”

LUH TYLER FT. TRAPLAND PAT – “CAN’T MOVE WRONG”

