Microsoft Partners With OpenAI To Resurrect Bing, While Google Readies It ChatGPT Rival, Bard

ChatGPT, the OpenAi-developed chatbot that has some folks in the education sector spooked is not going away anytime soon. Two of tech’s biggest companies, Google and Microsoft, are also jumping into the game.

Today in a huge surprise, Microsoft announced the arrival of its ChatGPT-powered version of its less-than-popular search engine Bing during a surprise event at the company’s Redmond headquarters, and it’s available as a limited preview on desktop.

Visiting Bing.com, you will be presented with some example searches that you can try out. The Bing search will show traditional results on the left and a chat window on the right with AI-generated answers.

Since it’s in preview mode, you will not be able to ask follow-up questions or get clarification of the results. If you’re interested, you can join a waitlist by going here.

If you sign in with your Microsoft account, download the Bing app, and set Microsoft to default on your PC, you will get priority, the tech giant announced. An email will be sent to you notifying you when you can access the new chat feature.

Microsoft also announced a new version of its web browser Edge that will feature OpenAI integration, allowing the browser to summarize PDFs, generate code, and compose posts on social media.

Google Is Coming With Bard

Microsoft’s announcement comes one day after Google revealed it is working on a ChatGPT rival called Bard. Unlike Microsoft’s, Google’s “experimental conversational AI service” will be only tested by a limited group, The Verge reports.

“Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills,” Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

It’s quickly looking like ChatGPT and other OpenAI chatbots will soon become the norm.

