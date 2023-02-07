Funk Master Flex & The Wu-Tang Clan Squash Their Decades Old Beef

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For more than two decades, the Wu-Tang Clan and Funk Master Flex have been at odds over an incident that transpired at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 1997.

Now, 25 years later the iconic rap group and Hip-Hop renowned DJ have finally squashed their beef. Flex even teased a collaboration to let everyone know the feud they had going is now water under the bridge. Two days ago Funk Master Flex took to his Instagram page to let the Hip-Hop world know that he and the Wu are back on good terms as he posed next to The Abbot aka The RZA. In the caption, he apologized to the group for the quarter century-old incident.

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO THE @RZA AND THE ENTIRE @WUTANGCLAN!!! ALMOST 25YRS AGO THE GROUP, ME, AND HOT97 HAD A DISAGREEMENT THAT TO ME NEVER GOT PUT TO BED AND I APOLOGIZE!

LOOKING BACK AT THIS 20 SUMTHIN YEARS LATER.. WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED…

THE WORLDS GREATEST RAP GROUP AND THE WORLDS GREATEST RADIO STATIONS ARE GOING TO COME TOGETHER AND BRING U SOMETHING AMAZING!

RZA + FUNKFLEX + WUTANG = ????

For those who aren’t familiar with the situation, the beef began back in 1997 when Hot 97 strong-armed the Wu and told them that if they didn’t perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert they’d never have their music played on the radio station again. Keep in mind back then streaming music wasn’t even a thought. And Hot 97 was basically the only station in town to get your Hip-Hop music fix.

Knowing that they needed the station to spin their records, Wu-Tang relented and took the Summer Jam stage, but not without sending a message to the radio station during their set. Ghostface Killah led the crowd in a “F*ck Hot 97” chant.

Now, all these years later, Funk Flex and the Wu have let bygones be bygones and are possibly going to be going into the studio to cook something up for the Hip-Hop heads who can’t get enough of that OG Hip-Hop sound. Lord knows we need some of that these days. Hopefully, it’ll come sooner than later.

What do y’all think of Funk Flex and the Wu-Tang finally burying the hatchet? Let us know in the comments section below.

