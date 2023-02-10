DaBaby “They Just Want Your Life,” Juicy J & YKOM “Built” & More | Daily Visuals 2.10.23

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now DaBaby has been uncharacteristically quiet (i.e. staying out of trouble) and judging from his latest music video, we might have an idea as to why he’s been keeping himself out of the limelight.

For his latest visuals to “They Just Want Your Life,” the North Carolina representative gets his daddy daycare on and spends time with his children in the comfort of his own home where he lays on the floor and hugs and kisses his kids throughout the video. That’s a good look for any father out there. Just sayin’.

Juicy J meanwhile is all about getting things lit and in his and YKOM clip for “Built,” the two men hit the coast in a spiffy truck and bring along some bikini-clad young ladies to enjoy the road and the view that the beach provides when the sun is setting. Why is Juicy J and his people wearing jackets though?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kevin Gates, Icewear Vezzo featuring Peezy and G.T., and more.

DABABY – “THEY JUST WANT YOUR LIFE”

JUICY J & YKOM – “BUILT”

KEVIN GATES – “BREAKFAST”

ICEWEAR VEZZO FT. PEEZY & G.T. – “NO TALKING”

ACE HOOD – “LONDON FREESTYLE”

LIL QUILL – “EXHAUST”

YUNG MAL – “NUMBERS”

J.I. – “NYC GHANISTAN”

