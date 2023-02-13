Conservatives Cry The Saltiest White Tears Over ‘Black National Anthem’ Being Sung At Super Bowl

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Predictably, conservatives were unhappy about “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” aka the “Black National Anthem” being sung by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph during opening performances at Super Bowl LVII.

Even during Black History Month, right-wingers—you know, the people who call everyone “snowflakes” for believing that bigotry is bigoted and for being offended by blatantly offensive things—can’t seem to take a break from upholding white nationalism every time a Black cultural thing is celebrated publicly.

Hell, we couldn’t even get a full two days into the month of February without “White History Month” trending on Twitter because delusional Caucasians are so used to living in a country where whiteness is the default that any deviation of said default feels like oppression. They call it “divisive” because traditionally white things are for everyone once they’ve declared them so, and that means every other culture, ethnicity, and race needs to give up their own traditions and celebrations to shield fragile white people from their own racial discomfort.

It doesn’t matter to these people that, for the most part, Black folks just don’t feel the same passionate connection to the “Star-Spangled Banner” that they do. Conversely, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been a staple in Black churches and predominately Black schools since hallelujah.

And yet, in the minds of default-racist white people, the “division” comes in the form of the inclusion of non-white things that are culturally relevant to others, not in the exclusion of those culturally relevant things in favor of the force-feeding of white American traditions on everyone.

Anyway, here’s former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sitting down during the Black National Anthem, which was either a display of her contempt for Ralph’s performance, or her attempt at disproving the rumor that she’s actually a closeted Black woman passing as white. (It’s probably the first thing, though.)

Now, if you were to ask your average Black person what they think about Lake or anyone remaining seated during the Black National Anthem, my money is on their responses ranging from, “Who TF is Kari Lake?” to “Who the hell cares?” Either response would be a clear departure from the way it appears white people get their tighty-whities all in a twist over athletes like Colin Kaepernick silently and non-disruptively kneeling during the national anthem.

But, nah, we’re the snowflakes though.

Here’s Georgia congresswoman and semi-sentient dust mop Marjorie Taylor Greene reminding us what a rabid white supremacist she is by referring the mere inclusion of Black culture as “wokeness.”

“Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl,” Greene Tweeted. “But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness.”

Incidentally, here’s what Stapleton had to say about the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020:

”Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely. I don’t know how you could think they don’t. There’s a very broad awakening that I guess has come about, and it’s time for me to listen. And it’s time for other folks to listen.”

Here’s Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also referring to the singing of “Lift Every Voice” as “wokeness” because her entire career is pretty much her copying Greene’s homework and playing white nationalist monkey see, white nationalist monkey do.

White conservatives aren’t anti-division. It’s just that their idea of unity is a world where everyone forsakes their own values to unite under conservatism. And then they get upset and start crying about divisiveness when everyone else is like: “Nah.”

But, again, we’re the snowflakes, right?

