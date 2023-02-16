Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

An auditorium, planetarium, numerous gyms, Carmel High School Cafe and Market, professional TV and radio studios, a bookstore, an auto shop…and the list keeps going. Additionally, there is a jewelry room, a 10,000-seat football stadium, a separate soccer stadium, a natatorium, an e-sports room and even an indoor pool area. Carmel High School has a lot of things to make the high school experience wonderful. The school offers plenty more than a typical high school.

The size and amenities at the central Indiana high school are shown off in viral TikTok videos, and the internet is amazed. The Carmel High School DECA club took TikTok viewers on a tour of the school. Within days of posting, the video received over 27,000 comments and had garnered over 6 million views.

The first video was described as, “Take a tour of the school where champions are made!!” The comments from the original video have been turned off. However, the group posted an additional video which has also garnered more attention.

“Did someone say part 2?” has also been viewed over a million times.

What’s The Problem?

Many people were impressed by the scope and size of the institution. For some viewers, it was an aspirational peek into a well-resourced school. According to Nowthisnews.com, one commenter joked, “I’m 25 and I wanna go here.”

Although for others, it served as a visual representation of inequities in the US public school system. Some noted that “the high school is able to afford such benefits because it exists in a community with a median household income over $100,000.”

“Carmel High School really demonstrates the problem with how we fund U.S. public schools,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “A hyper-wealthy community was able to put up a college-sized school while many other schools in Indiana struggle to even get updated textbooks and updated classrooms.”

Carmel High School Stats:

Carmel High School serves 5,414 students in grades 9-12. All in all, it placed in the top 1% of all schools in Indiana for overall test scores. US News & World Report ranked Carmel High School at #394 in the national rankings. In this report, schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

