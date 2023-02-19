Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray was spotted on the scene this week in sporting a new vibrant hairstyle that we’re absolutely swooning over!

Over the weekend, the gorgeous entertainer took to Instagram to share looks from her recent appearance at a fashion show in London where she traded in her usual black hair for a brand new hot pink ‘do that was everything! The spiked look was short and chic look sent us all into a frenzy and looked like it was made especially for her because she looked just that good!

She paired the pink hair with a royal blue mini dress which she wore to the fashion show and accessorized the look with silver bracelets and black boots to set her entire look off right and took to Instagram to serve face and body as she modeled off the trendy look for her millions of followers.

Taking to the social platform, the entertainer shared a photo dump of her new look, captioning the post, “wait no I DO IT THE BEST ” and then tagging her glam squad in the post. Check it out below.

Coi Leray is definitely a big trendsetter indeed because we’re loving this new look on her! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s funky and trendy designer style? Did she nail it with this new pink look?

Coi Leray Steps Out In A New Pink ‘Do was originally published on hellobeautiful.com