Curbing crime through barber shop talks inside an Indianapolis westside high school

INDIANAPOLIS — With a set of clippers and conversations, teenagers are learning how to overcome daily struggles.

“We talk about real stuff in real life,” said Calvin Washington.

While the fresh cut is nice, the teenagers say it’s the talks that matter.

“I’ve learned every action doesn’t call for a reaction. I’ve learned that when you have anger inside it’s best to talk to people rather than hold it in,” said Washington.

Antonio Patton knows students can’t always make it the shop, so he brings the barber shop talks to George Washington High School every Wednesday morning.

“To give the youth the opportunity to say the good, the bad, the ugly, the nasty,” said Patton.

The sessions give the students a chance to talk about life challenges, gun violence in the community, how to stay out of the streets and to be better.

“My whole life me growing up, I’ve been round killings and all that. It helps me get through life and it just helps me avoid it,” said Washington.

For several students, including 14-year-old Xavieon Wilson, it’s the opportunity to have a male figure in their life.

“I live with my grandma, so when I come here, it’s more male role models. At home, we face different adversities,” said Wilson.

Wednesday’s guest speaker was George Hill.

He’s a Pacers player who started out as a kid from 34th street with a big dream — just like many of the students.

“Never think that anything is not possible because everything is possible. I am a living testimony of that,” said Hill.

