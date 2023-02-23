Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The band is back on the road!

New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny, and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.

Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat, and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.

As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.

See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:

