Jordyn Woods took to Instagram this week to show off her killer curves and style in a stunning yellow dress and we’re here for it!
Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this gorgeous look on the model and entrepreneur as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me”
Our good sis always looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s recent say?
RELATED STORIES:
Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony Towns’Courtside PDA Kiss Goes Viral
Jordyn Woods Flaunts $810 Manolo Blahnik Birkenstocks Gifted By Boyfriend Karl Towns
Jordyn Woods Is Our Style Muse In A Yellow Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
