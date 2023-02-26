Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s a preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”
The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.
We love to see some friendly competition!
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com
