INDIANAPOLIS— Local Indianapolis restaurant, Chicken Scratch was recently recognized on a list of Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch.
Yelp weighed several factors including national online presence, average rating, and review counts to narrow down 32 different businesses around the country that stood out in 2023.
Chicken Scratch, started by Chef Tia, received tons of positive reviews and 5-star rankings that gained them a place on the list, but Indianapolis residents are no stranger to this city gem.
Even WRTV’s own, Amber Grigley says she frequents Chicken Scratch at least twice a month.
“It’s gotten to the point where they know my order by heart because I’m in there so much,” Amber said.
The Cajun-inspired; cook-to-order restaurant sits in a small building off of North Keystone Ave, nestled right in between a tattoo and smoke shop.
Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list was originally published on wtlcfm.com
