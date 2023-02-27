Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The tour announcements keep coming! This time the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan has announced that they are hitting the road with another legend, Nas for the N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide!

The tour is set to kick off May 9th in New Zealand, then hit Europe to kick off summer in June. After Europe, the tour will kick off in North America on September 20th in Nashville. The tour is set to hit 20 stops in North America including Columbus, Ohio (October 4), Washington, D.C. (September 26), Las Vegas, Nevada (October 21), and wrapping in Highland California (Oct 22)

The complete tour schedule is as follows:

2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES: AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena EUROPE Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide Ties June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2 NORTH AMERICA Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^ Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre* ^ Daytime Pool Party Performance *On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local Tickets for the North American leg become available with the American Express® Early Access on Tuesday, February 28th in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time on livenation.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select North American markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 2nd at 10pm local time. North American VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP Lounge, a limited edition numbered tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. Visit livenation.com for more ticket and tour information

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com