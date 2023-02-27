Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide

The tour announcements keep coming! This time the legendary group Wu-Tang Clan has announced that they are hitting the road with another legend, Nas for the N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide!
The tour is set to kick off May 9th in New Zealand, then hit Europe to kick off summer in June. After Europe, the tour will kick off in North America on September 20th in Nashville. The tour is set to hit 20 stops in North America including Columbus, Ohio (October 4), Washington, D.C. (September 26), Las Vegas, Nevada (October 21), and wrapping in Highland California (Oct 22)
The complete tour schedule is as follows:
2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
EUROPE
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena Mon
June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide Ties
June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome Wed
June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
NORTH AMERICA
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*
^ Daytime Pool Party Performance
*On-sale: Monday, March 6th at 10am local
Tickets for the North American leg become available with the American Express® Early Access on Tuesday, February 28th in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time on livenation.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select North American markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 2nd at 10pm local time. North American VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP Lounge, a limited edition numbered tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.
Visit livenation.com for more ticket and tour information
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce N.Y. State Of Mind Tour 2023 – The Saga Continues Worldwide was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
We Owe You One: What Black People Built
-
Sister Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victim Sends Heartbreaking Message To Convicted Murderer At Sentencing