Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.
As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.
Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!
Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!
The Latest:
- Black History Month Playlist!
- Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Internet With New Calvin Klein Ad
- What Is The Rap Music On Trial Bill And Why Is It Important To Hip-Hop?
- Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Born, Welcomes Baby Boy
- Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
- Fact Check: Were Ancient Egyptians Black? Kevin Hart Debate Rages
- Impact: The Most Influential Black Celebrities On Social Media Including Zendaya, Beyoncé & President Barack Obama
- 50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Yung Miami Is All Body In A Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Catsuit
Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
We Owe You One: What Black People Built
-
Sister Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victim Sends Heartbreaking Message To Convicted Murderer At Sentencing