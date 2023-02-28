Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Garnett‘s post-NBA career continues to flourish.

With the success of a second career as a sports personality, the 15-time All-Star is taking the next step by launching his own global channel, VEEM.TV

Garnett’s Hollywood-based production company, The Content Cartel Studios, will connect with TV firm Ronin Media Networks for a black-owned conglomerate.

According to Deadline, the network will launch in the second quarter of 2023 and house content around sports, entertainment, Black culture, education, lifestyle, true stories, comedy, and drama.

Out of the gate, the programming will be available in 85 million homes with a strong focus on diversity, equality, and inclusion.

As a former player and current content creator and consumer, Kevin Garnett knows the quality of content he wants to bring to viewers and plans to bring some of his old Boston Celtic buddies along for the ride.

“Our our goal is to offer viewers a new and diverse platform for entertainment,” said Garnett. “Our mission is to create a network that is powered by original content and world-class talent, which will include some of my best friends like Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, HaHa Davis and many others. We will be focusing on real people, with real talent sharing real stories that are authentic, and representative of all communities.”

VEEM.TV has 500 titles in the canon and plans to donate proceeds to nonprofits– including KG’s Anything Is Possible Foundation.

KG is currently the host of KG: Certified, a weekly series on Showtime where the NBA Hall of Famer is joined by professional athletes to talk about their careers and current happenings around the leagues.

The 2004 NBA MVP also worked with Simon & Schuster in February 2021 to publish his autobiography KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between.

Kevin Garnett’s Launching His Own Global Streaming Channel, VEEM.TV was originally published on cassiuslife.com