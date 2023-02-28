Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

At some point, President Joe Biden just needs to come to glory on the fact that trying to relate to Black people is simply not his ministry. Like many white politicians, Biden can’t seem to get on our level without either being condescending or what the Black community affectionately refers to as “extra.”

I mean, I get it: Biden authored the 1994 crime bill that resulted in the mass incarceration of Black people, and in the ’70s, he sounded just like modern Republicans while denouncing the idea of desegregated schools and declaring that he’s not responsible for America’s racist past just because he’s white—so, the guy has a lot to make up for when it comes to us Black folks.

But at some point, Biden, the gaffe king who eats his foot with every meal, needs to understand that he doesn’t need to start showing out whenever he gets in front of a Black audience because he never comes off well and he virtually always ends up digging his hole even deeper in our eyes. (You would think he might have learned this after his infamous incident in which he essentially told Black people “you ain’t Black” if we didn’t support him over Donald Trump, but no.)

During a Black History Month event at the White House, Biden was trying his absolute best to execute self-deprecating humor while addressing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid,” Biden said. “I know where the power is… you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” which is a reference to Black fraternities and sororities.

Honestly, I halfway expected Biden to start randomly rapping Run-DMC lyrics while doing the geriatric Caucasian version of the Wop. I just knew it was only a matter of time before he started rattling off a list of his favorite sitcoms, which would include Good Times, 227, What’s Happening? and Sandford and Son. (Although, I just imagine he was more of an Archie Bunker fan.)

Anyway, Biden went on to joke that Jeffries “is here in spite of the fact that when he ran the first time, I campaigned for him.”

“I campaigned for him too. You know what this means is, they don’t talk to me anymore,” he continued. “I’m only kidding.”

If Biden achieved anything at all during his speech, it was the amazing feat of getting himself dragged by Black Twitter, MAGA Twitter, and everyone in between simultaneously. (A lot of folks on MAGA Twitter were whining about Biden being racist against white boys, which I thought was hilarious.)

Others responded to Biden’s claim about being a “white boy” but “not stupid” with: Why not both?

Truthfully, the strong majority of the people dragging Biden on Twitter appeared to be anti-Biden Republicans who are pretending their former commander-in-Orangey-white-grief isn’t an entire white nationalist who has long adopted racism as a love language. Still, Biden needs to learn to stop setting himself up like this. It really is qu-white embarrassing.

