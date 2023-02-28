Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two-piece look and we’re swooning!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
We Owe You One: What Black People Built
-
Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list