Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all-black look that was everything!
The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.
Check out the fashionable post below.
Angela Simmons Gives Us Street Style Goals In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
We Owe You One: What Black People Built
-
Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list