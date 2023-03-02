Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant, the high-flying superstar for the Memphis Grizzlies, is in a lot of legal hot water after facing allegations of punching a teen after a pickup basketball game. Now, new details in the case reveal that Morant allegedly flashed the teen with a handgun.

The Washington Post broke the news of new details of the case mounting against Ja Morant, and the outlet also connects the aforementioned gun-flashing incident with a string of reported negative encounters some have had with Morant and his associates.

New details are emerging in the case of Morant, 23, who is facing a lawsuit after admitting to hitting a teen in the face in retaliation after a pickup game at his home on July 26, 2022. Now, the alleged victim, who was 17 at the time, claims that Morant flashed a handgun during their encounter.

It appears that a hard pass from the teen was tossed at Morant which struck him in the face, leading to him allegedly punching the teen. The flashing occurred after the hit according to reports. Morant reportedly told police that the teen threatened to return to the residence and “light this place up like fireworks.”

The new allegations connected to the fight emerged as a result of a lawsuit brought by the teen. Morant has been mum about the matter and the Grizzlies organization declined to comment.

Ja Morant has not been formally charged.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com