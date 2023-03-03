Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.
The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.
The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
- Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Daddy Daughter Dance
- Yung Miami Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Jumpsuit At Rolling Loud
- Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
- Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress
- Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Killer Abs In Her Latest Ensemble
- Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy
- Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Opens Its Fourth Community-Driven Café In Los Angeles
- Howard University Receives $1M Gift To Expand Its Mechanical Engineering Program
- Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Colored Hair On Instagram
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list
-
We Owe You One: What Black People Built
-
Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight
-
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured