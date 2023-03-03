Far From Corny: Michael B. Jordan Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan has been the talk of the internet, but this latest news has nothing to do with a debate about him being “corny,” looking at you, Joe Budden.

Easily one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, Michael B. Jordan now has a star on the Walk of Fame, one of Hollywood’s most significant accomplishments, on Wednesday, March 1

The honor was first announced by The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel in 2021, and Jordan’s name was on a list that included television mogul Byron Allen and the late Hip-Hop star Nipsey Hussle.

His friend and frequent collaborator, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his new buddy and Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors were on hand to deliver kind words about Jordan before he was given his star and plaque.

This latest accomplishment in his career came ahead of Creed III’s release, which Jordan directed, and critics are raving is the best film in the boxing movie franchise.

This is probably one of the most unforgettable weeks I’ve had,” Jordan said at the ceremony. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful to be here … I know it’s not a small achievement. It’s not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you.”

Jonathan Majors & Ryan Coogler Came With The Glowing Words For Michael B. Jordan

Ryan Coogler and Jordan are now a formidable Hollywood 1,2 punch since Fruitvale Station. Coogler spoke on their history and recalling meeting a young Jordan in Starbucks by Universal Studios to discuss him possibly starring in the film.

The rest is history after that, with Jordan and Coogler working on other films like the first Creed film and Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For his speech, Jonathan Majors had nothing but kind words about his buddy pointing to the long days on the Creed III set and how Jordan’s determination. “Today, brother, you go from man to god,” Majors said.

“You sit among Olympians. I honor you, I love you, and we are all so proud to call you our son, our brother, but chiefly, I am extremely honored to call you my friend. No man on the planet I know deserves it more. I love you to the moon and back,” Majors continued.

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan, and see Creed III immediately. It’s fire.

—

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The post Far From Corny: Michael B. Jordan Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Far From Corny: Michael B. Jordan Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com