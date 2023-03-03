Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Stack or Starve Records has signed a partnership deal with Def Jam Recordings. The announcement was made on March 3rd. Curtis “Boonah” Brinkley, CEO of Stack or Starve Records, is teaming with Def Jam A&R Shanna Sherman, to develop a rising artist.

Stack or Starve Records is home to Philly’s rising stars D Sturdy, YXNG K.A, Saadi Four, and more.

Brinkley, a former NFL player, spearheaded this movement and was able to guide these young talented artists to national attention. “We, as a team, always speak of ownership, so the joint venture was something that we all wanted from day one. In doing that, Def Jam recognized and gave us a great opportunity to come together,” said Brinkley. “I have a great partner, Shana Sherman, and we have a team of young and dedicated individuals working extremely hard.”

Shana Sherman, a Philly native, is no stranger to the music industry. Sherman has put in his time working for major labels such as RCA Records and Bertelsmann Music Group. Rubbing shoulders with greats such as L.A. Reid and Tunji Balogun, Sherman has aided the emergence of today’s viral artists like Armani White and has worked with acts such as K. Michelle and Maxwell.

“We want to change the culture of music from this era of trending and virality to a movement that’s being spurred right out of Philly,” said Sherman. “The kids on our roster have created sounds and cultural moments that cannot be duplicated; we’re working with kids who have started their own waves, built their own organic followings, and we’re helping them achieve their goals and accomplish their vision, seeing this come to life puts the fun back into my job and the joy back in music.”

Philadelphia’s Auntie Saud salutes Brinkley with a well-written Instagram post.

RELATED: ZahSosaa & D.Sturdy: Class of 2022

RELATED: YXNG K.A.- Class of 2021

Philadelphia’s Stack or Starve Records Joins Forces with Def Jam was originally published on rnbphilly.com