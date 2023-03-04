Yung Miami Teams Up With Cota Skin To Bring Affordable Skincare To The Black Community

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami of the City Girls is teaming up with Black woman-owned Cota Skin to bring affordable skincare to the Black community.

Cota Skin is owned by entrepreneur and beauty mogul Briti Ricard and provides affordable skincare products including moisturizers and hyaluronic face masks for Black women. But that’s not all Cota Skin is known for. The brand is also keen on giving back to its community and supporting mental health initiatives.

Cota Skin owner sat down with rolling out last month to share her excitement about partnering with the City Girls, telling the magazine, “We’re immensely excited to join forces with City Girls, two amazing artists whose passion for championing small black-owned businesses is an inspiration.”

The rap duo also shared a post on Instagram last month to announce the partnership, saying “At Cota Skin, our mission has been clear from the start: we want to produce skincare solutions tailored specifically towards hyperpigmentation issues affecting women of color. And by partnering up with this wonderful group, more people than ever can now benefit from our products and make sure their complexion shines brighter every day.”

And just last week, Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram promoting the brand once again in a short video. “What caught my eye about Cota Skincare is that it was owned by a Black woman. I know us as Black people, it’s hard to get products that work on our skin. So when I saw that the product was owned by a Black woman I said let me try it out,” she explained in the post.

