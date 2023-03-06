Will Farrell interacts with fans at Beech Grove Walmart while filming

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

BEECH GROVE — Actor Will Farrell took some time to interact with fans during his pit stop at the Beech Grove Walmart in Indiana over the weekend.

Mike Earnest tells WRTV he saw a friend post on social media about the ‘Elf’ actor and decided to take a trip over since he was already close by.

He also shared some photos from his brief encounter with the star and said that he found Farrell to be a nice guy.

“He was very nice and I told him how I watched his movies while I was deployed to Iraq and he thanked me for my service and for sharing that story with him,” Earnest said. “He was so cool.”

Although the exact reason for Farrell’s visit to Beech Grove was not immediately known, those who met the actor say he was there with a film crew who told them they were filming a documentary about the star.

