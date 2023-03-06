Permanently Inked! This is the Most Popular Tattoo for Hoosiers

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In the United States, tattoo trends have evolved a lot in the last hundred years. At one time they were an underground, seedy practice but now they are mainstream with an exploding industry.

Over the next ten years, the tattoo industry is expected to grow by about 8% annually. Americans spend $1.65 billion yearly on tattoos. 27% of Americans pay up to $100 for theirs, while 6% are willing to invest $2,500 and above.

Why do people get forever emblems?

Tattoos are a form of body art that can express one’s personality, beliefs, or passions.

People get them for many reasons: for attention, self-expression, rebellion, a visual display of a personal narrative, reminders of spiritual or cultural traditions, addiction, identification with a group, proof of toughness, or even drunken impulsiveness.

Where on their body are people getting inked?

18 is the most popular age to get inked. But where?

Upper arm sleeve – definitely more popular with men than women, although smaller upper arm tattoos work well regardless of gender.

Chest tattoo – men with well-defined pecs can get circular-style tattoos on either side, above or incorporating the nipple. …

Neck and skull – traditionally more popular with men, but there has been rising popularity for these placements with women in recent years.

Tattoo designs are always changing too. According to Bustle, in 2023, trending designs are neo-traditional, “ignorant” style tattoos, surrealism, hand pokes, watercolor, geometric fine line, abstract and micro realism.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined what tattoo each state gets more than any other state, using search proxy as a way to measure intent.

Butterflies are the most commonly searched on the web across the US, with an average 12,100. However, in the Hoosier State, the most popular tattoo is a SHEEP (although I’m hoping they mean mountain goat or even ram).

Approximately 30% of Americans have marks. The number of people with designs in the US has increased by 21% since 2012.

The post Permanently Inked! This is the most popular tattoo for Hoosiers appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

