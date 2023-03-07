NOBLESVILLE — Snoop Dogg has announced a summer tour in Noblesville featuring several very special guests.
The High School Reunion tour with Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama will stop at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, July 20.
This is a star-studded tour and is guaranteed to bring out a crowd.
Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday, March 7. For presale details click here.
The general on-sale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. Local Time here.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and more announce stop at Noblesville this summer was originally published on wtlcfm.com
