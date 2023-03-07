Man Shot Outside Lucas Oil Stadium; Convention Center Put On Brief Lockdown

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man near Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis Monday night.

IMPD says they were called to Capitol Avenue around 9:45, which is near the northeast corner of the stadium. They found a man on the sidewalk near South and Missouri streets who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“This did not happen inside the Convention Center nor did it happen inside the stadium, but we do have information that leads us to believe that the suspect did go inside the Convention Center,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young Monday night.

Surveillance video from the Convention Center later showed the suspect entering the building and then leaving it. Then, he was unable to get back inside.

The Convention Center and other businesses in the area were placed on a brief lockdown.

Police blocked several streets in the area, including South, Capitol, Missouri, and Maryland streets. Shortly after midnight, only South Street remained closed, between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street.

“We do not have a suspect in custody at this time. If you have information, please reach out to our homicide investigators,” said Young.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed as 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders.

If you have any information, you can call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).

No events were scheduled Monday night at the stadium.

