Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M

Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.

According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.

Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.

The sale comes on the heels of the success of his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

