Big Bag Metro.
Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.
According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.
The sale comes on the heels of the success of his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200M
Musicians That Made Millions Off Selling Their Music Catalog
Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners
The post Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M appeared first on 92 Q.
Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Quavo Answers Questions In New Song 'Greatness'
-
Indy restaurant makes Yelp’s Black-owned businesses to watch list
-
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
-
Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes
-
Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Internet With New Calvin Klein Ad