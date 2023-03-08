Indiana Historical Society Dedicates New Exhibit to Converse

A new exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society entitled Chuck Taylor All-Star has uniquely opened at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. It opened on March 4th and it details the Chuck Taylor story along with his Converse All-Star shoe. While visiting you can find historical artifacts and photographs dating back to memorable moments. From now until March 31, the exhibit is allowing visitors in for $5.
