The Home Depot is making a change for some people by putting a little change in their pockets. If you have been in need of a new job, look no further, Home Depot is hiring more than 150 full-time and part-time employees. Stores all throughout the city of Indianapolis will be participating.

Within one day of applying applicants can expect to receive a job offer. The benefits of the job include 401k, paid family leave, tuition reimbursement, backup-dependent care, cash bonus programs, and more!

Home Depot To Hire More Than 150 People In Indy was originally published on wtlcfm.com