Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges

The Brooklyn Bishop has found himself in another pickle. Bishop Whitehead is facing fraud charges. This comes months after his arrest for extortion and fraud. It has been reported that Whitehead told a bank that his business had $2 million in the account when it only had $10. In addition, in 2018 he applied for a $250,000 business loan for his LLC entitled “Anointing Management Services LLC”. However, while applying for this loan, fake financial documents were used and he was declined.
Later in 2019, he applied for a $1.3 million mortgage for a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. He again falsified documents and lied about his assets. Bishop Lamor is a 45-year-old pastor who preaches at the Leaders of Tomorrow International church. In the past, he was arrested for extortion, fraud, and lying to federal authorities. He was also accused of scamming victims and making promises that he did not keep for financial gain.
