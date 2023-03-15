Lil Uzi also played a little basketball, taking a fan one-on-one, and literally crossing him out of his shoes!
He also was seen climbing up the ladder for a slam dunk!
As fans await new music, Lil Uzi Vert is expected to be releasing his newest project “The Pink Tape” in the coming months.
[WATCH] LOL Lil Uzi Crosses Fan Out His Shoes! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
