This week (March 13), Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, unveiled its newest project entitled “Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noice.”

Curated by Jhené Aiko herself, the 20-song collection features soothing tracks designed to facilitate and foster a good night’s sleep by using the ambient sounds of nature. It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window. Among many highlights, “Raindrops On The Window” presents the perfect soundscape to lull you and your baby into sleep for the night.

The new project comes on the heels of Sleep Soul Volume II, which arrived in December 2022. Sleep Soul Volume II has garnered 54M global streams to date, in addition to acclaim from That Grape Juice, Vibe, and ThisIsRnB, among others. The latter noted, “The melodies, beat, and instrumentation of the songs have the Jhené Aiko sound and feel from the instrumentation, rhythm, and beats. You’ll almost forget these are lullabies.”

In March 2022, Sleep Soul released Sleep Soul Volume 1. Since the release of Volume 1, Sleep Soul has partnered with the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Calm. The app featured the album prominently, as well as on Calm’s Instagram, with over 2.9 million followers. The app also features “Sleep Soul Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol.2 Presented by Jhené Aiko,” which is available now within the app.

Stay tuned for more to come from Sleep Soul. Listen to “Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noice” below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Jhené Aiko Presents Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise was originally published on globalgrind.com