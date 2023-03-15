Tems Responds To Backlash About Her View-Blocking Oscars 2023 Drip

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nobody got slapped at this year’s Academy Awards, but plenty of moments had Twitter talking. One of those moments involved Tems and her beautiful Oscars dress.

Tems had everyone saying WOW when she graced the Oscars champagne carpet on Sunday evening. Later that night, the Best Original Song nominee was hit with backlash because that dress was blocking the view of the attendees, particularly one woman sitting behind her.

Monday, the 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist had a playful response to all of the people who had something to say about her beautiful white Lever Couture dress.

In a Twitter post, the “Free Mind” singer wrote “Oops,” along with four beautiful photos of herself in the dress, just looking as fine as she wants. The dress’s standout feature was a structured veil wrapping around her shoulder, forming a halo above her head.

In an Instagram post sharing more photos of herself in the dress, she wrote in the caption, “Uh Ohh!”

Fans were here for Tems owning the moment. “Block their view!” one Instagram user wrote. “Block them love… They don’t deserve to see front,” another fan said.

“How can Tems block the view when she is the view—like,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Plenty of love was spread in Tems’ comment section on Twitter, but there were also people who felt the dress designer was inconsiderate by not making the veil removable.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars, and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one person tweeted.

“She looks stunning, but perhaps they could have made the top bit detachable,” another Twitter user said.

Welp, it’s water under the bridge now.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty

