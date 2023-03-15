Joe Exotica AKA Tiger King is Running for President, From Prison

Widely known as Joe Exotica or Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, has announced that he is running for president!
Maldonado-Passage announced his bid by launching his campaign website all while serving a 21-year federal sentence for multiple charges including murder for hire. On the site, Maldonado-Passage is quoted saying, “Thank you for your interest in my Campaign. Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it’s not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here.”
Maldonado-Passage goes on in his message to talk about corruption in our government and how he has a voice to hold people accountable. “So put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more than one boyfriend at once, and that Carole hates my guts. This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice. The best thing you have going for supporting me is that I am used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I am broke, they have taken everything I ever worked for away, and it’s time we take this country back. And yes, I have people in mind that can help run this country a hell of a lot better than they are now, so let’s cross that bridge when we get to it.”
Maldonado-Passage is running as a libertarian and goes into detail on his site about his platform including topics such as prison reform, criminal justice reform, ending complete immunity, immigration, taxes, and more.
He became a household name during the pandemic after a Netflix documentary called ‘Tiger King’ became popular. The documentary showed his life through home videos and friends’ testimonies before and after his 2018 federal indictment on two counts of murder-for-hire of proclaimed rival Carole Baskin. Maldonado-Passage was also accused of falsifying records relating to the tigers, lions, a baby lemur, and many other charges. He recently appealed his sentence but that was denied. His release date is currently set for the year 2036.
Joe Exotica AKA Tiger King is Running for President, From Prison was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
