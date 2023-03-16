Warrant issued, charges filed against man in fatal Castleton Mall shooting

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

CASTLETON — More than two months after the shooting death of a teenager outside of Castleton Square Mall, a person has been charged in connection with their death.

Clyde Johnson is charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 16-year-old Michael Mason. Johnson killed Mason and shot another man in the leg four times.

The family members of the victims are unhappy with the charges.

“It feels like a gut punch all over again,” Eddie Smith Sr., father of the man who survived, said. “He says he did it. He admits to chasing down my son. It was clearly murder.”

Johnson has not been arrested and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the mall parking lot for a person shot just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 3. There they located two people shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Mason was pronounced dead.

