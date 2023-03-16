JENNINGS COUNTY — A North Vernon woman is facing charges of neglect after a 5-year-old lost consciousness from overconsuming THC-infused gummies.
According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on February 2 for a report of an unresponsive child. There a 5-year-old girl was found unconscious and taken by a medical helicopter to Indianapolis.
An investigation found the girl had ingested THC gummies the day before and was showing abnormal and lethargic behavior — but first responders were not called until the child was unconscious.
Amanda Johnson, the girl’s mother, is charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury after being arrested on March 10 for the incident.
Read more from WRTV here
5-year-old loses consciousness after consuming THC gummies, mother charged was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Glorilla Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured
-
Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance