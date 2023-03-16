5-year-old loses consciousness after consuming THC gummies, mother charged

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

JENNINGS COUNTY — A North Vernon woman is facing charges of neglect after a 5-year-old lost consciousness from overconsuming THC-infused gummies.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on February 2 for a report of an unresponsive child. There a 5-year-old girl was found unconscious and taken by a medical helicopter to Indianapolis.

An investigation found the girl had ingested THC gummies the day before and was showing abnormal and lethargic behavior — but first responders were not called until the child was unconscious.

Amanda Johnson, the girl’s mother, is charged with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury after being arrested on March 10 for the incident.

