Hey neighbor! According to Outkick, a recently single, Gisele Bundchen has left the market. Man, that was quick…
Jeffrey Soffer and Gisele have been apparently spending some time with each other. It gets more interesting, ex-husband Tom Brady and Jeffrey apparently are friends. The former NFL QB and supermodel bought a beautiful Mansion in Miami back in 2020. Guess who is the neighbor? Yup! The Billionaire developer, Jeffery Soffer.
The plot has thickened.
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer was originally published on hotspotatl.com
